Posted in: WWE
More on Colin Delaney's WWE TV Return, The Rock - Jimmy Kimmel Videos, Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Dec 13, 2017 - 12:39:31 PM
- Nikki Bella gives an update on her wedding planning in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Nikki and John Cena have not officially announced a date but they have decided on the date & location. Nikki says we are getting closer to the ceremony and she's beyond excited.



- As noted, former WWE jobber Colin Delaney made his return to WWE TV on last night's SmackDown from Cincinnati, teaming with Joe Monroe for a squash loss to Rowan & Harper. The man who played Monroe was none other than current Chikara Grand Champion Juan Francisco de Coronado. On a related note, PWInsider reports that Delaney's return was a one-time thing for now. Delaney did tease more WWE appearances in the future during his post-SmackDown Fallout interview.

- Below are videos from The Rock's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote the Jumanji movie, which hits theaters on December 20th:







Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  More on Colin Delaney's WWE TV Return, The Rock - Jimmy Kimmel Videos, Nikki Bella

