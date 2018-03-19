More on Big Cass Returning Soon, The Rock Announces Rampage Contest, Goldust and Mandy Rose

When it comes to the fans you know I love to go BIG & FUN! Big Meets BIGGER in the Rampage Monsters Unleashed Contest! I’m personally picking 8 FANS AROUND THE WORLD to join me on the #RAMPAGE WORLD TOUR. All you have to do is download our new AR app, go BIG on unleashing the creatures in your hometown, then enter your video in the Rampage Monsters Unleashed Contest for a chance to win. No Purchase Necessary. Contest Ends March 23 2018. See Official Rules in my bio. (secretly, this is my version of Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket;)

