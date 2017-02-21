LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More Wrestlers at RAW In LA (Photo), Bayley on Having a Rough Night, Seth Rollins Games
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 6:25:41 PM
- Seth Rollins plays Madden 17 against Melvin Gordon of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel:



- RAW Women's Champion Bayley tweeted the following on accidents she had during last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles:




- JTG, John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) and Lucha Underground star Taya watched last night's RAW in Los Angeles from a suite inside the Staples Center. JTG tweeted this photo of the group:




