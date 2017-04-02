LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More WrestleMania Arrival Videos, Bray Wyatt Hypes His Match, Bayley - Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 3:54:46 PM
- Below is another WrestleMania 33 Diary entry with RAW Women's Champion Bayley revealing a custom Eddie Guerrero jacket she had made for Sasha Banks.



- WWE Champion Bray Wyatt tweeted the following on tonight's WrestleMania match against Randy Orton, mentioning the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and his late grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan:




- WWE posted these videos of Baron Corbin, Mickie James, Austin Aries and hosts The New Day arriving to Camping World Stadium for tonight's big event:









