More WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Matches Announced, Maria Menounos' Role, Panel Additions

WWE has announced two more matches for Sunday's Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show - The Revival vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson plus cruiserweight action with Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher.It was also announced today that Maria Menounos will serve as guest ring announcer for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Stephanie McMahon will join the announcers as a guest commentator for that match.WWE has also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be joining Renee Young and David Otunga for the Rumble Kickoff, which begins at 5pm EST.Below is the updated cad for the Rumble, which takes place on Sunday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, TBAAsuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, TBAGuest Ring Announcer: Maria MenounosGuest Commentator: Stephanie McMahonKane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock LesnarSami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ StylesSheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason JordanChad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The UsosWWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defends in the first-ever Glorious US Open ChallengeScott Dawson and Dash Wilder vs. Luke Gallows and Karl AndersonKalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher