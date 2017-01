More WWE 24 Video, Rosa Mendes' Lifestyle Brand, WWE Royal Rumble Social Note

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below more video from the new WWE 24 special on the WWE Network, which premiered after last night's RAW and features a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32.- The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not rank on Nielsen's Social Content Ratings. The WWE "Roadblock: End of the Line" pay-per-view in December ranked #1 that night. Sunday's chart included the 23rd annual SAG Awards, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Black Sails, Finding Bigfoot and Homeland in the top 5 Series & Specials.- Rosa Mendes, who gave birth to her first child last year, noted on Instagram that she has several "incredible projects and launches" coming soon from the Totally Fit Mama brand she launched with Courtney Daylong last year. No word yet on when Rosa might return to work for WWE but she hasn't wrestled since April 18th, 2015. She posted the following on Monday:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here