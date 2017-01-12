LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More Rumored Names for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, the Current Employee Revealed
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2017 - 5:11:50 AM
We noted before that there were rumors of a current WWE employee that's going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Word now is that WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will get the nod this year.

Other names considered for the 2017 class are WWE's 12th Grand Slam Champion Christian, current agent and former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Rotunda (Irwin R. Schyster) and former WWE Tag Team Champions The Natural Disasters - John Tenta (Earthquake) and Fred Ottman (Typhoon), according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio. Tenta would be inducted posthumously as he passed away in 2006.

As noted, we also know that former World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page and former Intercontinental Champion Rick Rude will be going in this year.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend. WWE may announce the headliner next week as tickets for the event officially go on sale.

