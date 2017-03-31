LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 6:06:48 PM
- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 Superstars who were forced to miss previous WrestleMania events - Seth Rollins, Triple H, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Batista and The Undertaker.



- As noted, matches that took place Thursday evening at WrestleMania 33 Axxess in Orlando were Hideo Itami over Drew Gulak, Rich Swann over Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins over Gran Metalik. The following matches also took place earlier in the day:

* Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese
* Harv Sihra of The Bollywood Boyz defeated Mustafa Ali
* Jack Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari
* Ruby Riot defeated Kimber Lee

- WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day discuss some of their favorite WrestleMania moments in this new video:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

  • Bayley on Why Fans Connect with Her, Kurt Angle Talks WWE Return, Goldust - WrestleMania

  • More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day

  • Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix and Her Impact, WWE Stars Host Reading Event, The Miz and Maryse

  • Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down

  • John Cena on Dealing with Bullying, How He Sees His Legacy, Expanding the WWE Brand

  • Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

  • Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat

  • SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?

  • Eric Bischoff Video from Axxess, Triple H and Stephanie on Ric Flair, Alexa Bliss




    		•