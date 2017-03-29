LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More Photos of the Roller Coaster Being Built for WrestleMania 33
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 8:17:55 AM
It looks like that roller coaster for the WrestleMania 33 set is really happening as new photos have surfaced from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Below are a few new photos of the coaster with more at the link from the Orlando Sentinel:







