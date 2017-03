More Photos of the Roller Coaster Being Built for WrestleMania 33

@TownNation and here is how the whole stadium looks so far. pic.twitter.com/3MlkIyJfSb — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 28, 2017

So I guess @WWE wasn't kidding when they say #WrestleMania is going to be a thrill ride. https://t.co/H18dC03kc9 — Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) March 28, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

It looks like that roller coaster for the WrestleMania 33 set is really happening as new photos have surfaced from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.Below are a few new photos of the coaster with more at the link from the Orlando Sentinel:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here