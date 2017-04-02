LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More Photos and Videos of the New WWE NXT Title Belts, Triple H Comments
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 8:45:45 AM
As noted, General Manager William Regal presented new belts to NXT Women's Champion Asuka, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night.

Below are videos of each new title and photos with comments from Triple H. Takeover saw Asuka retain over Ember Moon, The Authors of Pain retain over DIY and The Revival in a Triple Threat Elimination Match, and Roode retain over Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.
















