Posted in: WWE
More Notes on WWE Officials Reportedly Negotiating a Possible ROH Sale
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2017 - 5:04:41 PM
We noted on Wednesday via Pro Wrestling Sheet that WWE officials have been engaged in secret talks with Ring of Honor parent company Sinclair Broadcasting about a buyout of the brand. The takeover would reportedly see the weekly ROH TV show air on the WWE Network, among other changes, but there's been no word yet on talents being kept.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE first contacted Sinclair back in August with the idea of buying the company for the tape library and to remove another competitor. A deal has been discussed within WWE and other promotions for a few weeks now but as noted, there is no concrete deal on the table. This could explain why John Cena recently posted a photo of ROH star Jay Lethal to his Instagram account.

The major part of the deal is the ROH tape library, which features early matches from the careers of WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Austin Aries and others.

The Observer adds that WWE has also sent at least minor inquiries and feelers to other indie companies, in the US and the UK, about buying them out.

