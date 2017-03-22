LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More Details on the Serious Accident Involving Jim Ross' Wife, Big Show Comments
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 3:54:55 AM
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced on Twitter early Tuesday morning that his wife Jan was seriously injured while riding her Vespa to the gym near their home in Oklahoma. JR said his wife was suffering from multiple skull fractures and was undergoing surgery, but they needed a miracle. He later told TMZ that Jan was not wearing her helmet and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Ross added that the situation was "touch and go."

TMZ reports that police in Norman, OK told them that Jan was driving at 9:33pm the night before when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, which was driven by a 17-year-old male. Both the Mercury and Jan's scooter caught fire but the male was not injured. Police also said the crash was under investigation.

In the video below, TMZ Sports caught up with Big Show and informed him of the accident. Show commented on how kind Jim and Jan have been to him over the years. Show also sent his well wishes and prayers to Jan, calling it very sad. Show said WWE has a strong, family-like community and he's sure everyone is supporting JR and Jan.



