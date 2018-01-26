More Details on Vince McMahon's XFL Returning, XFL Fact Sheet, Triple H Comments

XFL KICKS OFF IN 2020



Stamford, Conn., January 25, 2018 – Professional football will be reimagined when the new XFL kicks off in early 2020. The XFL will deliver a fan-centric, innovative experience, including shorter, fast-paced games and a family-friendly environment, complemented by cross-platform viewing options and real-time fan engagement.



Plans for the XFL at launch include eight teams, 40-man active rosters and a 10-week regular season schedule, with a postseason consisting of two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.



“The new XFL is an exciting opportunity to reimagine America’s favorite sport,” said Vince McMahon. “As we move towards kickoff, we look forward to listening and implementing innovative ideas from players, coaches, medical experts, technology executives, the media and most importantly football fans.”



McMahon, a visionary and an accomplished business executive, is personally funding this venture through Alpha Entertainment, a new private entity. McMahon will continue as WWE Chairman & CEO.

Very excited about today’s announcement for the new XFL for 2020. #XFL2020 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) January 25, 2018

This is the XFL. Retweet to make some noise. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/Vtude7GqmM — XFL (@xfl2020) January 26, 2018

FACT SHEET



* Football is by far the most popular sport in the U.S., with 70 million fans driving a $14 billion marketplace. A seven-month gap in play along with today’s media landscape and new technology provide untapped opportunities to reimagine the way the game is played and presented, adding layers of innovation and interactivity for fans.



* Vince McMahon is personally funding this venture through Alpha Entertainment, a new private entity.



* Vince McMahon will continue in his role as WWE Chairman & CEO.



* The new XFL is scheduled to launch in early 2020.



* The XFL is a single entity structure with plans for eight teams at launch, all of which will be owned by the league.



* The selection of cities will take place over the coming months, and a mix of major and mid-major markets in all regions of the U.S. are possibilities.



* Team identities and logos will be announced following city selection.



* Plans include each team playing a 10-game regular season, with a postseason consisting of two semifinal games followed by a championship game.



* Active rosters will have approximately 40 players.



* The players’ salary structure is still in development, but players will be paid to play and paid more to win.



* An advisory board comprised of experts in an array of fields, including football, media, technology and medicine will be built to help guide league management.

