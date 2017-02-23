LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More Details on Finn Balor Appearing After Last Night's WWE NXT Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 4:49:49 PM
As noted, Finn Balor returned to WWE NXT after Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida.

During a post-tapings dark segment, Balor hit the ring and made the save for Shinsuke Nakamura as he was being double teamed by Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode. WWE announced the following on the return:

Finn Bálor comes to aid of Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT tapings

Injured Raw Superstar Finn Bálor surprised the WWE Universe at Wednesday night's NXT tapings when he got in the ring to come to the aid of an embattled Shinsuke Nakamura and fight off Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

The former WWE Universal and NXT Champion, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since August, certainly appeared to be feeling better as he clotheslined Almas from the ring and unleashed a fury of strikes against Roode.

The Irish Superstar has showed up at various promotions in recent weeks, highlighted by this most recent appearance at the University of Central Florida. Despite it seeming like Bálor is ready for his return, he told the crowd that he still is not medically cleared to compete. Is Bálor's appearance at Wednesday night's NXT tapings a sign that he's close to a return? And maybe the most important question: Where will The Demon King show up next?


Balor has been out of action since WWE SummerSlam 2016 with a shoulder injury but is being advertised for RAW live events in March.

Balor and Nakamura both tweeted on what happened:







For those who missed it earlier, below are photos and video from the segment:
















  More Details on Finn Balor Appearing After Last Night's WWE NXT Tapings

