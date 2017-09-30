|
|
|
|
The following are transcribed YouTube.com viewcounts from WWE's channels regarding their clips of the 9/25 RAW and 9/26 Smackdown shows as of late Saturday Night (9/30):
|
Posted in:
WWE
Monday Night RAW (9/25) and Smackdown Live (9/26) YouTube Viewership Numbers - What Drew Online This Week?
By Tito Jackson
Sep 30, 2017 - 11:22:26 PM
MONDAY NIGHT RAW - YouTube.com Clips (9/25)
- Miz TV with Roman Reigns as a Guest to start RAW: 1.3 million
- Roman Reigns vs. the Miz: 1.1 million
- Enzo Amore Cruiserweight Title Celebration: 1.0 million
- Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in-ring promo: 846,000
- Braun Strowman attacks Curt Hawkins: 699,000
- Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins backstage: 483,000
- Finn Balor vs. Goldust (match): 475,000
- Goldust attacks Finn Balor: 465,000
- Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus: 456,000
- Jason Jordan/Matt Hardy vs. Miztourage: 329,000
- Sasha Banks/Bayley vs. Nia Jax/Emma: 243,000
- Apollo Crews vs. Elias: 235,000
- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.4 million
It should be noted that Enzo Amore's 205 Live in-ring promo had 874,000 views on YouTube which follows his RAW segment and Cruiserweight Title win from No Mercy.
-----------------------
SMACKDOWN Live YouTube.com Clips (9/26)
- Randy Orton crashes Rusev's Pride of Bulgaria Celebration: 1.0 million
- Bobby Roode confronts Dolph Ziggler: 899,000
- Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens: 523,000
- Jinder Mahal continues to taunt Shinsuke Nakamura: 503,000
- Sami Zayn confronts Kevin Owens: 406,000
- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 400,000
- Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella (match): 346,000
- Hype Bros vs. Usos: 313,000
- Charlotte Flair and Carmella backstage: 171,000
- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 2.1 million
------------------------
- This week's NXT show had 181,000 views for Adam Cole's match against Eric Young with the rest of the show's segments were under 80,000.
CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through late 9/30/17
|
|
Monday Night RAW (9/25) and Smackdown Live (9/26) YouTube Viewership Numbers - What Drew Online This Week?
Michael Cole to Miss Monday's WWE RAW
Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode on E!
Jack Swagger on Possibly Working with Bellator, Big Props for Cesaro, Working the Indies
Kane on a Possible WWE Return, Being Happy with Braun Strowman, Politics, More
WWE Game Night Returns (Video), More from Goldust on Fans and the Product, Starrcade Tickets
WWE on a Possible Starrcade Match, Santino Marella on Cesaro, Seth Rollins - UUDD
John Cena on Roman Reigns (Video), Goldust Responds to Bray Wyatt Criticism, Total Bellas
Why WWE Sent a Legal Letter to The Young Bucks This Week, More on the RAW "Invasion" Skit
Backstage News from the Top WWE No Mercy Matches, Vince McMahon's Reaction, More