Monday Night RAW (9/25) and Smackdown Live (9/26) YouTube Viewership Numbers - What Drew Online This Week?

Sep 30, 2017 - 11:22:26 PM



By Tito Jackson Sep 30, 2017 - 11:22:26 PM YouTube.com viewcounts from WWE's channels regarding their clips of the 9/25 RAW and 9/26 Smackdown shows as of late Saturday Night (9/30):



MONDAY NIGHT RAW - YouTube.com Clips (9/25)



- Miz TV with Roman Reigns as a Guest to start RAW: 1.3 million

- Roman Reigns vs. the Miz: 1.1 million

- Enzo Amore Cruiserweight Title Celebration: 1.0 million

- Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in-ring promo: 846,000

- Braun Strowman attacks Curt Hawkins: 699,000

- Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins backstage: 483,000

- Finn Balor vs. Goldust (match): 475,000

- Goldust attacks Finn Balor: 465,000

- Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus: 456,000

- Jason Jordan/Matt Hardy vs. Miztourage: 329,000

- Sasha Banks/Bayley vs. Nia Jax/Emma: 243,000

- Apollo Crews vs. Elias: 235,000



- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.4 million



It should be noted that Enzo Amore's 205 Live in-ring promo had 874,000 views on YouTube which follows his RAW segment and Cruiserweight Title win from No Mercy.



SMACKDOWN Live YouTube.com Clips (9/26)



- Randy Orton crashes Rusev's Pride of Bulgaria Celebration: 1.0 million

- Bobby Roode confronts Dolph Ziggler: 899,000

- Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens: 523,000

- Jinder Mahal continues to taunt Shinsuke Nakamura: 503,000

- Sami Zayn confronts Kevin Owens: 406,000

- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 400,000

- Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella (match): 346,000

- Hype Bros vs. Usos: 313,000

- Charlotte Flair and Carmella backstage: 171,000



- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 2.1 million



- This week's NXT show had 181,000 views for Adam Cole's match against Eric Young with the rest of the show's segments were under 80,000.



CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through late 9/30/17



