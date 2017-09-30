LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Monday Night RAW (9/25) and Smackdown Live (9/26) YouTube Viewership Numbers - What Drew Online This Week?
By Tito Jackson
Sep 30, 2017 - 11:22:26 PM
The following are transcribed YouTube.com viewcounts from WWE's channels regarding their clips of the 9/25 RAW and 9/26 Smackdown shows as of late Saturday Night (9/30):

MONDAY NIGHT RAW - YouTube.com Clips (9/25)

- Miz TV with Roman Reigns as a Guest to start RAW: 1.3 million
- Roman Reigns vs. the Miz: 1.1 million
- Enzo Amore Cruiserweight Title Celebration: 1.0 million
- Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in-ring promo: 846,000
- Braun Strowman attacks Curt Hawkins: 699,000
- Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins backstage: 483,000
- Finn Balor vs. Goldust (match): 475,000
- Goldust attacks Finn Balor: 465,000
- Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus: 456,000
- Jason Jordan/Matt Hardy vs. Miztourage: 329,000
- Sasha Banks/Bayley vs. Nia Jax/Emma: 243,000
- Apollo Crews vs. Elias: 235,000

- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.4 million

It should be noted that Enzo Amore's 205 Live in-ring promo had 874,000 views on YouTube which follows his RAW segment and Cruiserweight Title win from No Mercy.

-----------------------

SMACKDOWN Live YouTube.com Clips (9/26)

- Randy Orton crashes Rusev's Pride of Bulgaria Celebration: 1.0 million
- Bobby Roode confronts Dolph Ziggler: 899,000
- Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens: 523,000
- Jinder Mahal continues to taunt Shinsuke Nakamura: 503,000
- Sami Zayn confronts Kevin Owens: 406,000
- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 400,000
- Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella (match): 346,000
- Hype Bros vs. Usos: 313,000
- Charlotte Flair and Carmella backstage: 171,000

- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 2.1 million

------------------------

- This week's NXT show had 181,000 views for Adam Cole's match against Eric Young with the rest of the show's segments were under 80,000.

CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through late 9/30/17

