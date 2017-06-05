Posted in: WWE Mojo Rawley on Zack Ryder, Athlete Pays Tribute to Sin Cara (Video), Bruno Sammartino
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 1:06:37 PM
- Below is the intro for the new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. "The Legend Lives" will be available for viewing later this month.
- As seen below, Curt Hawkins recently issued a Twitter poll asking fans if Zack Ryder should team with him or Mojo Rawley when he returns from the knee injury this summer. 60% of fans voted for Hawkins as of this writing. Also below is a reply from Mojo, who says his former "Hype Bros." partner should team with James Ellsworth instead.
- Raul Jimenez, who plays forward for the Benfica soccer team, paid tribute to Sin Cara by wearing one of his masks after scoring the first goal of the team's Portugese Cup win last Sunday. Jimenez hid the mask in his pants for almost an hour before pulling it out after making the goal. The celebration caused Jimenez to get tossed a yellow card warning. He and Cara later had an exchange on Twitter. Below are photos and videos of the moment: