Posted in: WWE
Mojo Rawley Not Giving Up on Shane McMahon, Summer Rae Featured, The Shield Showdowns
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 1:45:06 PM
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at the greatest showdowns involving former members of The Shield - Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.



- Summer Rae is featured on Maxim's Hot 100 list this year. She tweeted the following on being included:




- As noted, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley has been tweeting Shane McMahon after going more than 1 whole month since having a SmackDown TV match. Below are some of the recent posts where he's been tagging the SmackDown Commissioner:




6AM workout. 30 inch box jumps with 100lb dumbbells in hand followed by a med ball throw. Lower Body Power Day. Best workout of the week. Find a way to constantly mix up your workouts so you constantly shock your system. Do the work, keep it moving. Don't need no rest. Don't need no sleep. I grind while they sleep. #NoExcuses #JustResults #MojoRising #LegDay #Waiting #WWE #Smackdown #SDLive #Box #BrightAssYellowShirts @fla_hayes #MegaManHands





I know you hear me @shanemcmahonwwe.
Post workout Upper Body burn outs. Throw the @fatgripz on the handles, toss on some chains, throw some plates on top, then add the heaviest dumbbell we got for the cherry on top. Shock your system, diversify your workouts. You don't always have to use a bar to get strong. @fla_hayes leading the charge. #cantstopwontstop #MojoRising #NoExcuses #JustResults #fatgripz #WWE #Smackdown #SDLive @zubaz #zubaz #nosleep #patriots #DoTheWork #ComeOnShane








