Mojo Rawley Cuts Another Promo On Zack Ryder Ahead Of Their U.S. Title Tournament Match (Video)

Jan 7, 2018 - 11:59:19 PM



Did you find your Killer Instinct yet @ZackRyder?



See you Tuesday, Partner. pic.twitter.com/7UXwoH2J1B — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 8, 2018







The winner of Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley will go on to face the "Glorious One" Bobby Roode, in the semifinals of the tournament. Mojo Rawley, who has been cutting some great promos from the comfort of his own vehicle as of late, has sent another message to his former partner, Zack Ryder. Mojo stated that Ryder only has a few days left to find that "killer instinct" before the two men clash on SmackDown Live to determine who will move on in the United States Championship tournament.