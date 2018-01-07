|
|
|
|
Mojo Rawley, who has been cutting some great promos from the comfort of his own vehicle as of late, has sent another message to his former partner, Zack Ryder. Mojo stated that Ryder only has a few days left to find that "killer instinct" before the two men clash on SmackDown Live to determine who will move on in the United States Championship tournament.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Mojo Rawley Cuts Another Promo On Zack Ryder Ahead Of Their U.S. Title Tournament Match (Video)
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 11:59:19 PM
The winner of Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley will go on to face the "Glorious One" Bobby Roode, in the semifinals of the tournament.
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Miz Returns, Title Match, Brock Lesnar, More
Rumor On When Dolph Ziggler Will Be Returning To WWE TV
Finn Balor Provides A Sneak Peek Of What He Thinks The RAW Title Scene Will Look Like In The Future
Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Found A "Dime" For The Mixed Match Challenge
Mojo Rawley Cuts Another Promo On Zack Ryder Ahead Of Their U.S. Title Tournament Match (Video)
Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career
WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?
Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar
Ryback Comments On Wade Barrett's Run In The WWE, Says There Were Numerous Times When Barrett Should've Been World Champion
Enzo Amore Speaks On Traveling The Road With Neville, Braun Strowman & Big Cass, The Rock Gives A Few Words Of Advice To Finn Balor