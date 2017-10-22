|
- On Facebook, Kurt Angle responded to a question from a fan asking about the status of Nia Jax and potentially departing Neville:
Miz and Maryse Reveal their Baby's Gender and Follow-ups on Nia Jax and Neville
By Tito Jackson
Oct 22, 2017 - 1:11:19 PM
Kurt Angle: "I don't know about Neville, yet but Nia should be ok to go very soon. They're both important talents to the roster."
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Friday that Nia Jax will rejoin the WWE in time for November's European Tour.
- At a gender reveal party on Saturday, the Miz and Maryse revealed that the gender of their baby is a girl. Miz wrote: "The #ItBaby is a GIRL! If she gets half the brains, beauty, and strength of her mother @marysemizanin then she’s gonna be a powerful woman."
