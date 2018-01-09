LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Mixed Tag Match Before WWE SmackDown, New Fashion Files Episode, The Miz and Maryse
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 8:55:03 PM
- Below is the latest episode of The Fashion Files with Tyler Breeze and Fandango, which airs exclusively online now. This episode features Breezango preparing The Ascension for their match against The Bludgeon Brothers, which took place on tonight's SmackDown. The match ended with Rowan and Harper picking up another squash win.



- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham saw Mixed Match Challenge teams go at it as Naomi and Jimmy Uso defeated Baron Corbin and Tamina Snuka.

- As noted, The Miz and Maryse were headed to the Winter Tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California today. Here they are on the red carpet:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

