Mixed Match Challenge - WWE Network News, Nia Jax & Bayley Train (Videos), Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2018 - 4:48:01 PM
- Chris Denker is featured in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel as the two play Fortnite:



- The updates WWE Network schedule has confirmed that Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode will air live from 10:30pm until 11:30pm EST. The schedule change is because of the Mixed Match Challenge premiere airing from 10pm until 10:30pm EST. For those who aren't able to watch MMC on Facebook Watch, the premiere episode with Sasha Banks & Finn Balor vs. Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to air on the WWE Network at 10pm EST on Thursday. MMC will also air on the WWE Network exclusively for UK viewers as Facebook Watch is unavailable to that country for now.

- Nia Jax and Bayley tweeted the following clips from the gym today as they prepare for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match later this month on January 28th in Philadelphia:







