Posted in: WWE
Milestone for WWE RAW Superstar, Nikki Bella on SummerSlam Rumors (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 25, 2017 - 7:21:26 PM
- Below is video of The Bella Twins and their friends watching the WWE Battleground pay-per-view this past Sunday. Brie Bella mentions rumors on Nikki Bella being at SummerSlam and Nikki says there may be a surprise. Nikki also does a dance for fiance John Cena, who defeated Rusev in the Flag Match on Sunday.



- WWE stock was down 0.14% today, closing at $21.74 per share. Today's high was $22.17 and the low was $21.56.

- Sunday marked 10 years since Curtis Axel's first pro wrestling match but some records have the match listed as July 13th, 2007. Axel would then sign with WWE in early 2008. He was a four-time Tag Team Champion and a one-time Florida Heavyweight Champion in WWE's FCW developmental territory. Since coming to the main roster in 2010, Axel has held the WWE Tag Team Titles once and the WWE Intercontinental Title once. He's currently in the Miztourage stable with Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The son of Mr. Perfect tweeted the following on the milestone:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

