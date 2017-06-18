LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Mike and Maria Kanellis Debut at WWE Money In the Bank (Photo, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 11:33:52 PM
Maria Kanellis made her return to WWE TV on tonight's Money In the Bank pay-per-view and brought husband Mike Bennett with her. The two are now being billed as Mike & Maria Kanellis.

The former ROH and Impact Wrestling stars, who were married in 2014, cut a promo and announced that they are here to educate the people of SmackDown on the meaning of love.

You can see a few shots from the debut below:










