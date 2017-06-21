LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Mike & Maria Kanellis Video from SmackDown Tapings, Fans on James Ellsworth, Hype Bros
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 10:10:47 AM
- Mike & Maria Kanellis made their blue brand debuts at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday but they did not appear on last night's SmackDown episode. WWE did post this Fallout video with the happy couple appearing in front of the live crowd in Dayton, OH during a commercial break.

Maria introduces herself as the First Lady of SmackDown, then introduces her husband. She talks about how she left WWE 7 years ago in search of love, and luckily she found Mike. Maria says this might be the closest some people ever get to love. They want everyone to embrace their passion and witness the power of love.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see perform their finisher on James Ellsworth after his interference during Sunday's Money In the Bank Ladder Match - Becky Lynch (Dis-Arm-Her), Charlotte Flair (Figure-Eight Leglock), Tamina Snuka (top-rope splash), Natalya (Sharpshooter) or all of the above. As of this writing, 76% voted for all of the above while 10% went with Becky, 8% for Flair, 3% for Natalya and 3% for Snuka.

- As noted, The Hype Bros. will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week's SmackDown from San Diego and if they win the non-title match, they will become the new #1 contenders. Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder took to Twitter after the announcement and tweeted the following:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with Daniel Bryan's Return, Fallout from MITB

  • Roderick Strong - Bobby Roode Altercation (Photo), Randy Orton Wrestles After 205, Nikki Bella

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Charlotte Featured In WWE Series (Video), Mustafa Ali

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Mike & Maria Kanellis Entrance Video, Emma - Alexa Bliss

  • Daniel Bryan Bans James Ellsworth from MITB Next Week, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal Updates

  • Mike & Maria Kanellis Video from SmackDown Tapings, Fans on James Ellsworth, Hype Bros

  • Six-Man Before WWE SmackDown, Triple H Video from UK Cop Meeting, RAW Teaser, Black vs. Ohno

  • Mike & Maria Kanellis Buzz, Sami Zayn's Message to UK Cop, Big Cass In Slow Motion

  • Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Note, Beth Phoenix Talk on "Table For 3", RAW Top 10

  • Rhyno Working More Singles Matches, Ladder Match Collection, GLOW Preview




    		•