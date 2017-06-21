LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Mike & Maria Kanellis Buzz, Sami Zayn's Message to UK Cop, Big Cass In Slow Motion
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 7:32:08 AM
- Below is slow motion video from Monday's WWE RAW closing segment, which saw Big Cass turn on Enzo Amore:



- The debut of Mike & Maria Kanellis at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday brought some interest from fans as Maria Kanellis was the 7th most-searched Google term on Monday with 20,000 searches. F4Wonline.com notes that this is rare for a WWE name the day after a pay-per-view.

- As noted, Triple H recently presented police officer Charlie Guenigault with a custom WWE Title belt in London. Charlie is the 25 year old officer that fought terrorists during the recent London Bridge attacks while off-duty, and while wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt. We have photos from the meeting at this link. Sami sent this video message to Guenigault:




