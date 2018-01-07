Posted in: WWE Mike Kanellis Exchanges A Few Words With WWE Fans Via Twitter Regarding His Run In The Company
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 6:28:10 PM
Mike Kanellis, who has not necessarily made the impact that many thought he would've made upon his WWE debut last summer, exchanged a few words with Twitter users regarding his run thus far in the WWE. Kanellis has not been featured on WWE TV in the past few months, but has been wrestling during dark matches prior to SmackDown Live and on house shows.
A Twitter user asked Kanellis: "Where have you been", which kick-started the exchange between the parties.
Congrats on 4 years. Sorry you feel almost 6 months is nothing. Also sorry u feel like getting into a argument over who’s sobriety is better. @WWE has made my life significantly better, not sure why that upsets you, but good luck in your sobriety. https://t.co/YP7pOYQBjd
Success for a prof. wrestler imo is having people see and respect ur character & performance while making a living. Sure you are making a living, but the fans (the ones that count) arent seeing your hard work or anything of that sort. Praise for getting clean btw shits tough.
WWE is making a mockery of how badass you are/were. With or without Maria, I believe you can still provide a great performance. But dude the Wwe force talent to be failures no matter how hard you work.