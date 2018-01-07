LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Mike Kanellis Exchanges A Few Words With WWE Fans Via Twitter Regarding His Run In The Company
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 6:28:10 PM
Mike Kanellis, who has not necessarily made the impact that many thought he would've made upon his WWE debut last summer, exchanged a few words with Twitter users regarding his run thus far in the WWE. Kanellis has not been featured on WWE TV in the past few months, but has been wrestling during dark matches prior to SmackDown Live and on house shows.

A Twitter user asked Kanellis: "Where have you been", which kick-started the exchange between the parties.






















The exchange would continue to go on and SmackDown Live creator writer, Brian "Road Dogg" James, would also come to the defense of Kanellis.

  • Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career

  • WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?

  • Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar

  • Ryback Comments On Wade Barrett's Run In The WWE, Says There Were Numerous Times When Barrett Should've Been World Champion

  • Enzo Amore Speaks On Traveling The Road With Neville, Braun Strowman & Big Cass, The Rock Gives A Few Words Of Advice To Finn Balor

  • Corey Graves Lets Big E Know That He Does Not Enjoy Having Pancakes Tossed At Him, Sean Waltman Reflects On A Hard Bump He Took

  • Enzo Amore Has High Praises For Neville & Says He Hopes Neville Will Return To The WWE

  • Mike Kanellis Exchanges A Few Words With WWE Fans Via Twitter Regarding His Run In The Company

  • Enzo Amore Defends The Cruiserweight Championship Against Cedric Alexander Tomorrow On Raw

  • Christy Hemme Gives Birth To Quadruplets



    		•