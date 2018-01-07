Mike Kanellis Exchanges A Few Words With WWE Fans Via Twitter Regarding His Run In The Company

Where in the World is @RealMikeBennett will he be in the #RoyalRumbleMatch — Talib Andre (@talibandre) January 4, 2018

I’m here. Just waiting, learning and working hard. I’m like Jimmy Garoppolo learning behind Brady. Always listening, always learning. https://t.co/C3B8CcRxXV — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 4, 2018

Since signing w @WWE : got clean, bought a house and have a baby on the way. I want to be a failure all the time. https://t.co/CnCbMQbD8E — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

You have achieved as much as I have working for the WWE. You're personal life is none of my business. Call me when you've clean for four years. A few months is basically nothing — President Troll (@GizmodoTroll) January 5, 2018

Congrats on 4 years. Sorry you feel almost 6 months is nothing. Also sorry u feel like getting into a argument over who’s sobriety is better. @WWE has made my life significantly better, not sure why that upsets you, but good luck in your sobriety. https://t.co/YP7pOYQBjd — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

Success for a prof. wrestler imo is having people see and respect ur character & performance while making a living. Sure you are making a living, but the fans (the ones that count) arent seeing your hard work or anything of that sort. Praise for getting clean btw shits tough. — Fool the Siren (@jkin30) January 5, 2018

WWE is making a mockery of how badass you are/were. With or without Maria, I believe you can still provide a great performance. But dude the Wwe force talent to be failures no matter how hard you work. — Fool the Siren (@jkin30) January 5, 2018

Mike Kanellis, who has not necessarily made the impact that many thought he would've made upon his WWE debut last summer, exchanged a few words with Twitter users regarding his run thus far in the WWE. Kanellis has not been featured on WWE TV in the past few months, but has been wrestling during dark matches prior to SmackDown Live and on house shows.A Twitter user asked Kanellis: "Where have you been", which kick-started the exchange between the parties.The exchange would continue to go on and SmackDown Live creator writer, Brian "Road Dogg" James, would also come to the defense of Kanellis.