Mickie James Talks Turning on Attacking Alexa Bliss (Video), Lana Working In Orlando, Chad Gable
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 2:31:47 AM
- As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will defend against "every available woman" on the SmackDown roster at WrestleMania 33. It appears those eligible for the match are Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Eva Marie and Tamina Snuka. The Fallout video below features Mickie talking to Dasha Fuentes after turning on Bliss. Mickie says she came back to WWE to help Bliss and their deal was Mickie was to receive a title shot at WrestleMania but somehow there must have been a miscommunication and Mickie was misled. Mickie says her actions on SmackDown spoke way louder than any of her words. Mickie then puts the rest of the locker room on notice - she's back and she's only looking out for her self.



- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable turns 31 years old today.

- Lana noted on Twitter that she's back in Orlando to train at the WWE Performance Center this week as she continues to work on her in-ring skills. It appears she will be working WWE NXT live events this weekend as well. She wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

