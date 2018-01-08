LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Mickie James Enters The Rumble (Video), WWE Main Event Matches, Charlotte - Bobby Roode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 8, 2018 - 8:37:56 PM
- Below is backstage RAW video with Mickie James officially announcing herself for the women's Royal Rumble match later this month. She joins Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan as confirmed participants.



- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Memphis for this week's Main Event episode:

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
* Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently asked fans for names that she and Mixed Match Challenge partner Bobby Roode can use for their team, and it looks like they may have jokingly settled on Robe Warriors. Flair tweeted the following backstage photo tonight for laughs:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Match on the RAW 25th Anniversary Episode, Zack Ryder Cuts Promo, SmackDown Teaser

  • Serena Deeb On Her Way Back To The WWE?

  • One Man Gang Talks About How Andre The Giant Cared About Getting Other Talent Over

  • WWE Announces New USA Network Show for The Miz and Maryse

  • New Title Match Set for the WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Match Participants

  • Video: More Big Names Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

  • Mickie James Enters The Rumble (Video), WWE Main Event Matches, Charlotte - Bobby Roode

  • Edge & Christian Discuss How Over Rusev & Aiden English Are

  • WWE Will Be Returning To Chicago's United Center For The First Time In 20 Years

  • Mick Foley On The Time When He & Vince McMahon Got Into A Heated Argument