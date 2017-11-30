Mick Foley on a Possible RAW 25 Appearance, Paige Video, Becky Lynch on The Riott Squad

They've pinned #TheQueen and confined #TheGlow to a backboard. Is this just the BEGINNING of The #RiottSquad 's takeover of #SDLive ? pic.twitter.com/t5Gx9jmvrs

Two “T’s” ??!! The only ones with extra T around here is #TeagenerationX ! Am I right @MsCharlotteWWE ?! #sipit https://t.co/iTSy9yC6ZN