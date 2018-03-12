|
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook after last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view and blogged on Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair stealing the show at WrestleMania 34.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Mick Foley on Which WrestleMania 34 Match Will Steal the Show
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 1:59:26 PM
You can read Foley's full blog below:
FOLEY PREDICTS - this match will steal the show at #WrestleMania
The excitement surrounding #CharlotteVsAsuka is a testament not only to the two women in the match, but to every woman who helped make it possible - from those who laid the groundwork for the #WomensRevolution to those who raised the bar, to those who work so hard week in and week out to make #WomensWrestling stronger than it’s ever been - not just in #WWE but in #TNA #Shimmer #Shine US Indies and around the world.
What match do YOU think will steal the show at #Mania ?
The #20YearsOfHellTour begins #OneMonthFromToday in #ROSEMONT IL and continues with April shows in #DC #NASHVILLE #HUNTSVILLE #BIRMINGHAM and #EDMONTON & #CALGARY #Alberta
Get tix & info at http://realmickfoley.com/events/
