Mick Foley on Which WrestleMania 34 Match Will Steal the Show

FOLEY PREDICTS - this match will steal the show at #WrestleMania

The excitement surrounding #CharlotteVsAsuka is a testament not only to the two women in the match, but to every woman who helped make it possible - from those who laid the groundwork for the #WomensRevolution to those who raised the bar, to those who work so hard week in and week out to make #WomensWrestling stronger than it’s ever been - not just in #WWE but in #TNA #Shimmer #Shine US Indies and around the world.

What match do YOU think will steal the show at #Mania ?

The #20YearsOfHellTour begins #OneMonthFromToday in #ROSEMONT IL and continues with April shows in #DC #NASHVILLE #HUNTSVILLE #BIRMINGHAM and #EDMONTON & #CALGARY #Alberta

Get tix & info at http://realmickfoley.com/events/

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook after last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view and blogged on Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair stealing the show at WrestleMania 34.You can read Foley's full blog below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here