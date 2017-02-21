LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Mick Foley on Tonight's SmackDown Finish, Naomi Reacts to Relinquishing Her Title, RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 11:38:51 PM
- As noted, next week's Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW will feature an appearance by Bill Goldberg and a sitdown interview with Seth Rollins. Below is a promo for that episode:




- Tonight's 10-man battle royal to determine a new #1 contender for WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 ended in a draw with AJ Styles and Luke Harper being eliminated at the same time. RAW General Manager Mick Foley took to Twitter and commented on the finish:




- As noted, Alexa Bliss became a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Becky Lynch on tonight's SmackDown. The match was made after Naomi was forced to relinquish due to the injury she suffered at Elimination Chamber or possibly the live event the next night. No word yet on how long Naomi will be out of action but she was forced to drop the title because of the thirty-day rule. She tweeted the following after returning to the back from the opening segment:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

