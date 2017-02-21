Mick Foley on Tonight's SmackDown Finish, Naomi Reacts to Relinquishing Her Title, RAW

- Tonight's 10-man battle royal to determine a new #1 contender for WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 ended in a draw with AJ Styles and Luke Harper being eliminated at the same time. RAW General Manager Mick Foley took to Twitter and commented on the finish:
Isn't that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive
- As noted, Alexa Bliss became a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Becky Lynch on tonight's SmackDown. The match was made after Naomi was forced to relinquish due to the injury she suffered at Elimination Chamber or possibly the live event the next night. No word yet on how long Naomi will be out of action but she was forced to drop the title because of the thirty-day rule. She tweeted the following after returning to the back from the opening segment: