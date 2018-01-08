|
While speaking with Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley, recalled the time when he & Vince McMahon got into a heated argument and among other frustrations, Foley ultimately ended up leaving the company.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Mick Foley On The Time When He & Vince McMahon Got Into A Heated Argument
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 6:34:24 PM
Here's what Foley had to say about the incident:
“There was a female wrestler named Layla and when I returned to WWE [in 2011], she was cowering, backing away. She was terrified of me. She said I was the meanest person she had ever seen based on one interaction she observed with me and Mr. McMahon where I did not take well to being cursed at on the headset. She just happened to be there when I just snapped and said: ‘I don’t care who you are or how much you’re worth, you’re not gonna talk to me that way ever again.’ Then three years later, the same finger that was wagging in his face was dialing the phone and going: ‘Hey, can I come home?’ I left for three years.”
