Sky Sports recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley where he discussed his first WWE championship win on the January 4th 1999 episode of Monday Night Raw by defeating The Rock.
Posted in:
WWE
Mick Foley Claims He Saw His Championship Win As A Mistake
By Mike Pappas
Jan 6, 2018 - 10:27:18 PM
Here a couple of highlights from that interview.
On Becoming WWE champion:
“It meant so much to me on a personal level and I think I’m right in saying the fans have voted it the best ever Raw moment,” he said. “I’m excited to have been part of so many big matches on Raw.
“But I saw me as champion as a mistake. I didn’t think it was a good idea. I always thought the challenger should be chasing the champion, and The Rock was a great champion.
“But it turned out to be the best thing for everybody. We were going up against a massive live WCW show at the Georgia Dome in front of 40,000 people and nobody thought we’d be celebrating a big victory that night.
On the Fingerpoke Of Doom:
“I did watch Nitro later that night and the Fingerpoke of Doom was a dreadful creative decision, but the even worse decision was to give away the ending to our show,” he said.
“It obviously backfired. It’s interesting to talk to Eric Bischoff these days and he says he was doing what he thought he had to do to make his show better.
“He miscalculated and ended up kind of giving us a huge victory.”
What do you think of Mick Foley's comments?
