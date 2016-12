Mick Foley Asks Fans Not to Create Crowdfunding Campaigns for His Surgery, Fan Creates Campaign

Thanks to everyone for their concern, but PLEASE don't set up any fund-raising sites for my hip. Donate to groups who truly need the help. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2016

I know Abby, the lady who set up a fund for my hip replacement means well. But please don't donate any money to any funds for my me. Thanks. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 29, 2016

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook yesterday and revealed that he needs a $60,000 hip replacement operation but doesn't have health insurance to cover it. Check out Foley's full post at this link . Foley tweeted the following, asking fans not to organize any crowdfunding campaigns for his operation:One fan named Abby did set up a GoFundMe page at this link . As of last night, the campaign had raised around $600 but it appears all donations have been refunded and the campaign has been paused. Foley tweeted about knowing the woman who started the campaign:The campaign description reveals that the 14 year old from Henderson, Nevada raised money for leukemia and lymphoma research through a campaign called "Abby's Million Dollar Dream" and Foley assisted her in raising money a few years ago.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here