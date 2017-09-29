Michael Cole to Miss Monday's WWE RAW

|
WWE announced today that Michael Cole will miss Monday's RAW for the second time in 20 years as he's attending his son's wedding. He will be replaced by Tom Phillips.
|
By Marc Middleton
Sep 29, 2017 - 12:39:53 PM
Below is WWE's announcement:
Tom Phillips to step in for Michael Cole this Monday on Raw
Michael Cole will miss this Monday’s Raw in Denver to attend his son’s wedding, WWE.com can confirm. Instead, the night’s action — including Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman and an Intercontinental Championship Match pitting Roman Reigns against The Miz — will be called by SmackDown LIVE’s Tom Phillips.
This marks only the second time in 20 years that Cole — considered “The Voice of WWE” — has missed a week of WWE television broadcasts.
Don’t miss Phillips and the rest of the Team Red broadcast team this Monday on Raw, kicking off at 8/7 C on USA Network!
