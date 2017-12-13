LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Michael Cole - WWE TTTT Video, One of Drew McIntyre's Goals for WWE NXT, SmackDown Social Score
By Marc Middleton
Dec 13, 2017 - 1:09:23 PM
- Below is new video of Michael Cole talking about WWE's 15th annual Tribute to The Troops, taped last week on the USS Dewey at Naval Base San Diego. Cole will call the two-hour special with JBL and Byron Saxton this Thursday night on the USA Network.



- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. SmackDown had a total of 292,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 203,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 89,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 306,000 interactions - 221,000 on Facebook and 85,000 interactions on Twitter. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- Drew McIntyre, who is currently out of action with a bicep injury, tweeted the following along with Triple H to promote tonight's broadcast debut of WWE NXT on the USA Network:







  Michael Cole - WWE TTTT Video, One of Drew McIntyre's Goals for WWE NXT, SmackDown Social Score

