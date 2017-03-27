LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Mauro Ranallo's Friend & Show Co-Host Updates His Status After Missing WWE SmackDown Twice
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 2:39:03 AM

As noted, Mauro Ranallo has missed two weeks of WWE SmackDown in a row now. The first week, March 14th, his absence was blamed on winter weather in the Northeast but it was noted on last week's show that Mauro was sick. It's been speculated that Mauro's absence has something to do with his battle with depression, something he's fought since his teenage years. Mauro's good friend and podcast co-host Bas Rutten recently appeared on The Luke Thomas Show and commented on Mauro's status:

"Yeah, he's doing OK. As everybody knows, he's very vocal about it but Mauro is bi-polar and sometimes, a few times a year, things are going too fast and he needs to just simply slow down. But he's doing good and I talked to him... he's sending me funny video clips, he just sent me something... It's all in good spirits, I think he will be back to normal very soon."

Mauro is often active on social media but had been quiet since before that March 14th SmackDown. As noted, he broke his Twitter silence this weekend and wrote the following to his supporters:




