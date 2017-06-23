LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Mauro Ranallo Thanks Triple H and Michael Cole, WWE Playlist on Brock Lesnar Brawls
By Marc Middleton
Jun 23, 2017 - 1:30:20 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Playlist video with the most ferocious brawls involving WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:



- As noted, Mauro Ranallo and Triple H announced on Thursday that Mauro will be joining the WWE NXT commentary team. Mauro confirmed on Twitter that he will be making his yellow brand debut tonight at the Full Sail University tapings. He also tweeted the following, thanking Triple H, Michael Cole and others for making the return to the company happen:







