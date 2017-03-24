LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Mauro Ranallo Thanks Fans and Comments on His Status, More Notes on His Recent Absence
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 3:55:31 AM
As noted, Mauro Ranallo missed WWE SmackDown for the second week in a row this week. Last week it was announced that Mauro missed the show due to the winter weather in the Northeast but this week it was noted that he missed the show due to being sick.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mauro has been out of contact with people he's known for years dating back to March 13th, which was the Monday before the first show he missed. However, two of Mauro's closest friends noted to The Observer that he's okay and resting up. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mauro is doing better but he also speculated that there's more to the story that he's working to confirm.

Mauro once missed an Invicta event due to his battle with depression, according to The Observer. He has suffered from depression going back to his teenage years and has spoken about it frequently, often tweeting about mental health.

Mauro is usually pretty active on Twitter but hadn't posted anything until late last night when he made his first comments since March 14th. He wrote the following thanks to his supporters and noted that doctors want him to stay off social media for a while:




