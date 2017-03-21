LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Mauro Ranallo Misses WWE SmackDown for the Second Week In a Row
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 10:06:47 PM
Tonight's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT was called by JBL, Tom Phillips and David Otunga as Mauro Ranallo missed the show for the second week in a row. Tom noted that Mauro is out sick this week. Last week it was noted that he missed the show due to the winter weather in the Northeast part of the country.

There's been speculation on Mauro's status with the company after many questioned his excuse for missing last week's show.

Mauro is usually pretty active on social media but he's been quiet since before last Tuesday's SmackDown. When a fan mentioned him being in Pittsburgh for last week's SmackDown, Mauro wrote the following, which was his last tweet:




