LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Mauro Ranallo Hypes WWE NXT, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Update, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jun 28, 2017 - 5:13:06 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in San Diego:



- We noted before that WWE recently filmed new material for future episodes of the Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody series. PWInsider reports that footage was filmed to introduce new characters played by The New Day, Seth Rollins, Rhyno and others. There's also been talk of releasing more SRW merchandise.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT will see Mauro Ranallo's yellow brand debut plus a Last Woman Standing main event between Nikki Cross and NXT Women's Champion Asuka. Mauro made the following tweets on the match:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match Main Event

  • Mauro Ranallo Hypes WWE NXT, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Update, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE NXT Insider Show Debuts, Lisa Marie Varon Not Allowed Backstage?, Carmella

  • Tyson Kidd - WWE Update, CM Punk Pipe Bomb Photo, Samoa Joe - Brock Lesnar Video

  • David Otunga Wants Vince McMahon to Make Match with LaVar Ball, Talks RAW Segment (Video)

  • Breezango Storyline Continues (Video), Triple H Congratulates Stephanie McMahon, Battle Royal

  • WWE Makes History with Women's Division, Kevin Owens Rants on SmackDown, Kurt Angle

  • Rusev Update, Daniel Bryan Raps with The Usos (Video), John Cena Thanks Fans

  • Big WWE NXT Main Event Tonight, Thea Trinidad on Signing with WWE, Rocker Talks DDP Yoga

  • Carmella on Winning MITB Again (Video), Fans on Next Week's Rap Off, Kevin Owens




    		•