THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team.

A post shared by Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT