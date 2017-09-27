LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Matt Hardy on Upcoming Singles Run, Asuka TLC Teaser, Adam Cole vs. Eric Young Promo
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 7:08:45 AM
- Below is the new promo for Asuka's main roster debut at WWE TLC on October 22nd:



- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE NXT episode with Adam Cole's in-ring debut vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young:




- As noted, Jeff Hardy will be undergoing shoulder surgery soon. Brother Matt Hardy tweeted the following on his upcoming singles run:




