Matt Hardy on Upcoming Singles Run, Asuka TLC Teaser, Adam Cole vs. Eric Young Promo

Watch as #SAnitY 's @TheEricYoung takes on @AdamColePro THIS WEDNESDAY on an ALL-NEW @WWENXT at 8/7c on @WWENetwork ! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vcm827IB1h

Everything is about to change without #BrotherJeffreyNero by my side in @WWE.. I must #GetWOKE & #StayWOKE..