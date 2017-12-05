LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on The Woken Era, Charlotte Flair - Psych Video, WWE Legend Turns 66
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 9:07:35 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from "Psych: The Movie," which premieres this Thursday night on the USA Network. The movie stars SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and also features John Cena.



- WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko turns 66 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion The Dynamite Kid turns 59. Also, today would have been the 88th birthday of former WWWF United States Tag Team Champion Chris Tolos.

- As noted, last night's RAW in Los Angeles featured the first official appearance for "Woken" Matt Hardy as he continued the feud with Bray Wyatt for The Great War. Hardy tweeted the following after the show, welcoming us to The Woken Era:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, More Photos from WWE - Troops In San Diego, Sting - Walk The Prank

  • The Usos Want Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (Video), Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss News, The Rock

  • Photos: Ship Setting Returns for WWE's Tribute to The Troops, More from San Diego

  • WWE 205 Live News for Tonight, The Rock Named "Man of Style", The Usos & Jinder Mahal

  • Official WWE Week Announcement, New TV Show and Movie Added to the Line-Up

  • Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles Promo, Actor Attends RAW (Photos), Fans on Matt Hardy - Bray Wyatt

  • Roman Reigns on The Shield's DNA (Video), Update on TJP's WWE Status, SmackDown

  • WWE NXT Superstars Injured, Sin Cara - Mexico City Video, Comments from Absolution

  • Matt Hardy on The Woken Era, Charlotte Flair - Psych Video, WWE Legend Turns 66

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Several Matches, Shane McMahon, More



    		•