Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail, Cheap New WWE Network Promo, WWE Music Power 10 Preview
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 12:57:15 PM
- As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is premiering on the WWE Network this week. Below is a clip, featuring host Charly Caruso and Tye Dillinger:



- WWE Network issued a promo today for 3 months of the service for just $0.99. Fans must use the link in the e-mail to sign-up for the promo that ends on December 18th. The e-mail notes that the 3 month promo includes WWE Clash of Champions, WWE NXT "Takeover: Philly", the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Fastlane.

- As noted, last night's RAW saw the Bray Wyatt vs. "Woken" Matt Hardy feud continue with a wacky exchange between the two that was receiving very mixed reactions from fans on social media. Below are new tweets from Hardy where he continues to talk about Sister Abigail and The Great War. The second tweet below is Matt's response to a fan that asked if we will finally get Abigail's backstory thanks to Matt.
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

