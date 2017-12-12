Posted in: WWE Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail, Cheap New WWE Network Promo, WWE Music Power 10 Preview
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 12:57:15 PM
- As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is premiering on the WWE Network this week. Below is a clip, featuring host Charly Caruso and Tye Dillinger:
- WWE Network issued a promo today for 3 months of the service for just $0.99. Fans must use the link in the e-mail to sign-up for the promo that ends on December 18th. The e-mail notes that the 3 month promo includes WWE Clash of Champions, WWE NXT "Takeover: Philly", the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Fastlane.
- As noted, last night's RAW saw the Bray Wyatt vs. "Woken" Matt Hardy feud continue with a wacky exchange between the two that was receiving very mixed reactions from fans on social media. Below are new tweets from Hardy where he continues to talk about Sister Abigail and The Great War. The second tweet below is Matt's response to a fan that asked if we will finally get Abigail's backstory thanks to Matt.
A VAST history. I am a TRUTH-TELLER who only speaks the GOSPEL. The REPULSIVE #SisterAbigail DIVULGED the INTEL to Bray about me being a calf 300 years ago. My SOUL only spent one GILGUL CYCLE in a cow. But I was in India & considered sacred, #SisterAbigail.. You OBSOLETE MULE! https://t.co/gP2X35uIil