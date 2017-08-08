LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on Scott Dawson's Injury, WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Cesaro Games
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 10:50:30 AM
- Below is a new promo for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event on August 19th from the Barclays Center during WWE SummerSlam weekend. As noted, matches confirmed for the show include: Drew McIntyre vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Ember Moon vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka, SAnitY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and Hideo Itami vs. Aleister Black.




- As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro continues his Clash Royale gameplay for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. Cesaro also calls out The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon after Fallon played the game on his show recently.



- No word yet on why The Hardys were not on last night's RAW in Toronto but WWE had been teasing them in their official preview for the show. Jeff Hardy's wife Beth tweeted and confirmed to a fan on Sunday that he would not be appearing this week. The Hardys did not work weekend WWE live events in Canada either. Matt Hardy tweeted the following on Monday after the arm injury to Scott Dawson was announced.

As noted, Dawson suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear at one of the live events in Canada this weekend, likely Sunday's show in London, Ontario, Canada as The Revival lost to RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. WWE noted that surgery is likely, which could have Dawson out of the ring for several months. WWE should have an update on Dawson's status later this week.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, nWo Talk on "Table For 3" (Video), Nia Jax - Gallows & Anderson

  • Former WWE Star In Upcoming Movies, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Episode, Mick Foley Auction

  • Becky Lynch - Cyborg Twitter Update, Simon Gotch Shoots (Video), The New Day on SummerSlam

  • Sara Lee Returns to Training (Photos), Cesaro on Dean Ambrose Winning at RAW, Xavier Woods

  • Carmella - James Ellsworth Note, Paul Heyman on WWE Editing Recent Segment, SummerSlam

  • Dana Brooke on Her Loss, Daniel Bryan & The Bellas Do The Mustard Challenge, Braun Strowman

  • Matt Hardy on Scott Dawson's Injury, WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Cesaro Games

  • Bruno Sammartino Statue Revealed, New "Hard Nocks" Video from John Cena, Shelton Benjamin

  • The Usos' New Theme Song, Kurt Angle on Being Sober for Four Years, Roman Reigns Art

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Lana Challenges, Grudge Match, Shane McMahon, More




    		•