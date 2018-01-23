LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on Losing to Bray Wyatt (Video), Trish Stratus RAW 25 Video, SmackDown Promo
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2018 - 9:50:55 AM
- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus talking to Charly Caruso after her brief appearance at RAW 25 on Monday night. Trish talks about how it always feels familiar when she returns, no matter how long she's been gone, and how the fans still pop for her after all this time.



- Matt Hardy talks to Dasha Fuentes after his loss to Bray Wyatt at RAW 25. Hardy says he was happy to have the Manhattan Center as a battlefield in The Great War but he is disappointed. Matt says this was not the outcome he wanted but he will get revenge at the Royal Rumble on Sunday because he will delete until Wyatt and Sister Abigail are over.



- Below is a promo for tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown as WWE Champion AJ Styles prepares to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap match this Sunday:




