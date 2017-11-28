Matt Hardy on His RAW Angle, Alternate Footage from SmackDown Debuts, WWE Stock

NO. I have EVOLVED.



My PRIMAL PASSENGER has returned to drive my VESSEL..



I AM MORE. https://t.co/0w78vpZOzc — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017

My physical contact with Bray Wyatt on #RAW seems to have TRIGGERED & AWAKENED my PRIMAL PASSENGER. https://t.co/IBeryV4mQZ — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017

What in NERIC's name was my MORTAL VESSEL thinking on #RAW?



I showed symptoms of a Spot Monkey ADDICKKTION.



NEVAH AGEEN! pic.twitter.com/Vwj9xgYlDn — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017

- Below is alternate footage from last week's WWE SmackDown and the main roster debuts of Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan:- WWE stock was up 1.67% today, closing at $28.01 per share. Today's high was $28.06 and the low was $27.52.- Matt Hardy continues to tweet about the "Broken" chants he did after last night's loss to Bray Wyatt on RAW. As noted, Hardy started a "Delete!" chant and appeared to snap while sitting in the corner after his latest loss.