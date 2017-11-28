LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on His RAW Angle, Alternate Footage from SmackDown Debuts, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 4:08:30 PM
- Below is alternate footage from last week's WWE SmackDown and the main roster debuts of Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan:



- WWE stock was up 1.67% today, closing at $28.01 per share. Today's high was $28.06 and the low was $27.52.

- Matt Hardy continues to tweet about the "Broken" chants he did after last night's loss to Bray Wyatt on RAW. As noted, Hardy started a "Delete!" chant and appeared to snap while sitting in the corner after his latest loss. He tweeted the following today:










    		•