Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on His Plans for the Future, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon PC Video, Charlie Haas
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2018 - 8:19:27 AM
- Below is new video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, training and speaking on their WrestleMania 34 opponents, Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.



- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas turns 46 today while former TNA Knockout SoCal Val turns 32 and Japanese legend Kenta Kobashi turns 51.

- As noted, Matt Hardy is now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, along with Tye Dillinger, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. Hardy tweeted the following after RAW and noted that he has his eye on the WWE Intercontinental Title and the WWE Universal Title:




  Matt Hardy on His Plans for the Future, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon PC Video, Charlie Haas

