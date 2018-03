Tonight was much more than just a professional victory on #RAW for me..



It was an ENORMOUS PERSONAL VICTORY.



I couldn't have done it without YOU, my LOYAL #WOKENWarriors..#UltimateDELETION has been the #1 WORLDWIDE TREND for OVAH an hour now..



Thank you.

Gracias.

Merci. pic.twitter.com/sXj5x5shwq — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 was added to the WWE Network on Monday, featuring highlights from February. Below is a preview with host Charly Caruso introducing Finn Balor's Elimination Chamber entrance:- WWE recently filed to register a trademark for "WWE Brawl," which appears to be for some sort of video game use.- Matt Hard took to Twitter after defeating Bray Wyatt in The Ultimate Deletion on last night's RAW and thanked fans for what he called an enormous personal victory, likely referring to the battle that he and his wife fought to get ownership of the "Broken" gimmick from Impact. Hardy tweeted the following, touting the social media success of the match: